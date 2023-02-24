15 worst free agent contracts in Chicago White Sox history
8. Mike Clevinger - 2022
Mike Clevinger is already a terrible free agent signing for the White Sox.
It didn't take long for Mike Clevinger to become one of the worst signings in the history of the Chicago White Sox. After having a tough 2022 season (coming off Tommy John surgery), he was already a question mark off the field.
Then, a few weeks before spring training started, we found out that Clevinger is being investigated for off-the-field issues. The Chicago White Sox should not be doing business with people like this but they always find a way to make the wrong move.
Before he even makes a pitch for them, they should be finding a way to get rid of him. He does not deserve to be paid the eight million dollars or even be considered for the team.