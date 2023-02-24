15 worst free agent contracts in Chicago White Sox history
7. Joe Kelly - 2022
Bringing in Joe Kelly seemed smart for the White Sox but it wasn't.
Joe Kelly was a terrible decision by the Chicago White Sox. However, that opinion comes to us all in hindsight. It was clearly something that everyone liked when it was first announced but now we aren't so sure about it.
Kelly was either injured or hurt during the 2022 season and nobody has much faith that things are going to be better in 2023 for him. He has been a great player and a champion in his career but his White Sox tenure is a disaster.
For seven million dollars in 2022 and nine million in 2023 for a negative WAR reliever, this is a horrid free-agent signing.