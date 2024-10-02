2 Garrett Crochet trades that would pay the Chicago White Sox dividends

The Chicago White Sox are wasting no time planning for next year, and what to do with Garrett Crochet will be one of the biggest decisions the Sox make.

As reported by Bob Nightengale from USA Today, the Sox intend to trade him during the offseason. Though watching Crochet pitch for another team might be frustrating, now is the best time to trade him.

After finishing the season with a 3.58 ERA and career-best 1.07 WHIP and 209 strikeouts, which tied for seventh-highest in the league, Crochet’s price can’t get much higher. While the Sox can't afford him, Crochet’s relatively low arbitration cost of $10 to $15 million over two years will be a bargaining chip in his trade.

Though the Sox may have missed an opportunity to get a heftier package in July at the trade deadline, Crochet’s solid performance through the year's second half will still be attractive to several teams.

Here are two trades that the Sox should entertain for Garrett Crochet...

Hannah Crochet Trade 1

This three-for-one trade would add depth for the next several years.

Ferris and Wrobleski are the fifth and sixth-ranked prospects in the Dodgers’ farm system and could debut soon.

Ferris has been compared to Blake Snell at his current development stage, and his pitching stats this year--3.20 ERA over 126.2 innings with 145 strikeouts--back this up.

Though Wrobleski has struggled to maintain control and has been sent down and recalled by the Dodgers four times this year, his scouting report has high hopes. The Sox could easily use him in the bullpen to get him more comfortable at first, or they can give him more experience in the back half of the starting rotation.

Pages rounds out this trade by offering high risk and reward as a powerful hitter that struggles to stay healthy. He could either take the starting position in rightfield that’s up for grabs currently, or provide insurance as a utility outfielder.

Hannah Crochet Trade 2

The Sox would gain experience and youth by trading with the Tigers.

Ibanez has slashed .256/.305/.701 over his four-year career and offers versatility as both a second and third baseman. Ibanez could immediately start at third, filling the hole that Yoán Moncada will leave once the Sox decline his option.

Montalvo is ranked the 16th prospect in Detroit and specializes in off-speed pitches. He is still young and likely needs another year to develop strength in the Minors, but Montalvo’s quick maturity is an easy low-risk addition to the Sox.

Jung is both a weapon on offense and defense. He won the Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove award and he elevates the ball with ease. He still has mechanical adjustments, but the Sox should be eager to acquire a power-hitting keystone player in a market where such players are scarce.