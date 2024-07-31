2 good moves and 3 mistakes Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz made at the trade deadline
By Todd Welter
Chris Getz did make two good moves.
He was able to get a team's top 15 prospect for reliever Tanner Banks.
Banks was the Sox' most consistent bullpen arm in a weak pen. Contenders paid a hefty price for bullpen help and the Sox got a piece of that action.
While Bergolla will report to High-A Winston-Salem, he has a high upside with time on his side to get at-bats in the minors to develop into a good big-league player.
Getz did manage to get hitting prospects who understand the strike zone, a knack for having good at-bats, and maybe one of them is capable of finally solving the second base hole in the lineup the team has had since Ray Durham left town in 2002.
The other good move was Getz found someone willing to trade for oft-injured slugger Eloy Jimenez.
He got the Orioles to pay the rest of his $13 million deal. In addition, the team got a Triple-A pitching prospect who could be a cheap bullpen piece for the team moving forward.
Being able to build a cheap, effective bullpen is huge for a team that acts like a small market. Remember one thing that sunk the Sox contention window at the start of the decade was the previous front office leadership spent precious limited financial resources on the bullpen. That did not leave much money to solve the lineup issues at second base or right field.
He also got the same type of pitcher for Paul DeJong. While the prospects he got may not wow, they at least fit a profile of trying to construct a modern baseball roster.