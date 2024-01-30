2 hitters who could fix the Chicago White Sox offense in 2024
The Chicago White Sox can add these two hitters to their lineup in 2024.
Whit Merrifield
Whit Merrifield has a ton of experience in the infield and outfield, but for this exercise, I'm considering him for right field. The White Sox currently have Oscar Colas and Gavin Sheets as RF options, but both are lefties and neither have shown consistency to this point. Enter Merrifield.
The Royals-White Sox coaching and front-office connections cannot be ignored here. Several people in the Sox front office are familiar with Merrifield and may love to bring in the veteran. Merrifield just turned 35 but is fresh off another All-Star selection with the Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield slashed a respectable .272/.318/.382 in 2023 and appears to have plenty of juice left.
If the Sox want to increase the floor of their offensive production, Merrifield should be called. His veteran leadership can also be a help for a team that can play young players this season. At the very least, he's able to guide some of the prospects that will eventually come up.