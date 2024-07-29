2 pros and 1 con for hiring AJ Pierzynski as the next White Sox manager
A pro is that AJ Pierzynski will add entertainment factor to this franchise
AJ Pierzynski was nothing short of entertaining when he was a player. You remember things like the dropped third strike, the incident with Michael Barrett, and many other funny moments he had throughout his career.
He was also very good at hitting and a good catcher. All of these things made him a very entertaining player all around.
When AJ was a player, he was always around for a good quote. If he were a manager talking to the media every day, the entertainment factor would be there.
If the team played well, he'd be a great commenter on that. If they were lacking effort or playing poor fundamental baseball, he'd certainly have something interesting to say about that as well. If the team is going to be that bad, they might as well have a manager worth watching and supporting.