2 reasons the Chicago White Sox should fire Pedro Grifol after the deadline and 1 reason to keep him
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in Major League Baseball and it isn't close. They are 27-84 and are losers of 17 straight games. Every game they lose extends their franchise record.
They are 18 wins below the Oakland A's for the worst record in the AL and 11 wins below the Colorado Rockies for the worst in the whole league.
One of the biggest reasons that they are this bad is the manager Pedro Grifol. Now, he didn't build the roster but he is not the man who should be leading this team for a variety of reasons.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, is it a good idea to fire Pedro Grifol before the season is over? These are two good reasons to do it and one reason not to:
Pedro Grifol doesn't understand what is going on with this franchise
Pedro Grifol told the media that the White Sox are in a better place than people think. Is he lying or has he reached a different level of ineptitude?
The team is 27-84 and he is acting like there is a chance they are competing soon. This team is so far away from being great. They need help in every area.
It starts with the people at the top and that includes Grifol. He hasn't done anything as a manager that he promised to do when he was first brought in.
If he knew anything about this franchise and was able to identify problems, he wouldn't spew his nonsense to the media after losses that increase their double-digit losing streaks.