2 reasons the Chicago White Sox should fire Pedro Grifol after the deadline and 1 reason to keep him
Firing Pedro Grifol won't change anything about the 2024 season
The Chicago White Sox traded a bunch of players away and will have 100 losses before August is over. It is as embarrassing as a baseball team can be.
The one problem with firing Grifol is that there isn't much anybody else can do about it right now. Why would the White Sox want someone to manage this team for two months?
Coming in and managing this team will be a stain on the resume of anyone who did something like that. It may just be better to have a good search for one during the off-season.
Whoever they bring in won't change anything. The team will still compete for the worst record of all time regardless of who takes over.
At the end of the day, none of it matters when it comes to this decision. Based on the team that they have, it is going to be a long time before they are a winner again. The next manager won't be a winner either but they surely could bring more respect to the team.