2 reasons to let go of Lance Lynn and 1 reason to keep him
With trade talks getting increasingly serious, it's time to consider if Lance Lynn is worth trading or keeping.
Reason to Keep: The White Sox could still make the playoffs
The Chicago White Sox are not mathematically out of it yet.
The White Sox are 40-55 but playing in the AL Central, who knows at this point who is going to come out on top?
If the White Sox elects to try and make a playoff spot, Lynn should stay in Chicago for the remainder of the 2023 season.
The club has lacked consistent pitching all season and with the way Lynn has been performing as of late, trading him while trying to clinch a division wouldn't make a whole lot of sense.
The White Sox are having a horrid season but one week of good baseball could put them right back in the race. It's still a long shot but it's not impossible.
The organization needs to decide on one or the other. Are they buyers or sellers? The dominoes all need to fall or the team must try to win a division race.