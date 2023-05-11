2 White Sox to blame for losing the Royals series, 1 to thank for avoiding the sweep
Player 2 to blame: Reynaldo Lopez
Reynaldo Lopez allowed the KC Royals to win the series via a walk-off.
The Kansas City Royals had a 3-1 lead over the Chicago White Sox in the fourth game but they let Chicago come back and tie it up.
In the bottom of the ninth, however, Reynaldo Lopez came in to pitch to try and force extra innings. Instead, he allowed a run just as he has been doing all season long.
The Royals earned the walk-off win thanks to this. Now, although they almost made the comeback to tie the series, the White Sox get to go home knowing they lost a big one to a very bad team.
Well, they are equally as bad and Reynaldo Lopez's inability to be effective is a big reason why. We hope that he figures it out when he isn't used as a closer anymore but this year just hasn't been it for him up to this point.