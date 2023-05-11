2 White Sox to blame for losing the Royals series, 1 to thank for avoiding the sweep
Player to thank for avoiding a sweep: Lucas Giolito
Lucas Giolito did his job to help the Chicago White Sox not get swept.
The Chicago White Sox had Lucas Giolito on the mound in the second game of this series. They won the game by a final score of 4-2.
Giolito did his job as he went 6.0 inning strong with only two earned runs allowed on five hits. He also had nine strikeouts. He got the bullpen the ball with a chance to hold on and win.
We didn't know it at the time but that kept the White Sox from getting swept. Who knows what happens if they lose this game?
Giolito had a bad 2022 season but he has bounced back nicely at this point in 2023. Lately, he has been the ace of the staff and it is awesome to see.
Now, they will welcome the defending World Series champion Houston Astros to Chicago. If they play as poorly as they did in this series against the Royals, they will certainly get swept this time.