2023 Chicago White Sox mid-season report cards with letter grades
There are a few Chicago White Sox players deserving of a solid B-grade.
B
Kendall Graveman, Andrew Benintendi, and Jake Burger
Kendall Graveman has also been mostly dependable this season. He had a rocky start and has blown 2 saves but he has a good 2.77 ERA and he has been the de-facto closer with Liam Hendriks sidelined. He also kept his value high in case the team wants to become sellers at the deadline.
A lot of people get upset when they hear that Andrew Benintendi is the largest contract in White Sox history, however, he is playing like someone who would be making 15 million dollars in the MLB. He is hitting .280 and has a .347 OBP, which is first on the team.
These stats are on par with his career averages, so to be angry that Benintendi isn’t playing like Luis Robert because of his contract is imprudent.
There can be a solid argument that can be made that Jake Burger deserves an A but there is also a compelling argument that he has trended downward the last few weeks. However, he has exceeded all expectations this year, so B is a fitting grade.