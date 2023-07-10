2023 Chicago White Sox mid-season report cards with letter grades
Plenty of players on the Chicago White Sox need a C-grade so far.
C+
Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease
Michael Kopech has a 4.08 ERA and already finds himself on the 15-day IL but he does have a SO/9 of 10.2 which is 2.3 higher than his first year starting last season.
Kopech is also leading the league in BB this season with 49 so he needs to find his control once again but he has shown signs of excellence.
Dylan Cease has had an up-and-down season so far. His ERA is 4.30 and his SO/9 is down from 11.1 to 10.8 this year. He also has 42 BB and ranks tied for 25th in IP. Ideally, Cease can take the next step and extend his outings but overall, he hasn’t been too bad this season.
C
Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez, Mike Clevinger, and Jesse Scholtens
Andrew Vaughn has not been the next Jose Abreu this season but his season has not been bad. He is leading the team in RBIs (53) and games played (88).
Eloy Jimenez has an OPS of .797 which is good but below his career average. He has also missed 33 games already this season.
Mike Clevinger was having a nice bounce-back season before his injury. He currently sits at a 3.88 ERA, which is probably good enough for a team to potentially be interested in him at the trade deadline.
Jesse Scholtens is another one of the sneaky under $1 million signings the White Sox had this season who has been playing well for the club. He has a 3.45 ERA and has been a spot starter for the team with Kopech and Clevinger sidelined.