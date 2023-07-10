2023 Chicago White Sox mid-season report cards with letter grades
The Chicago White Sox are an organization loaded with failures.
F
Lance Lynn, Tim Anderson, Joe Kelly, Yoan Moncada, Seby Zavala, Elvis Andrus, and Clint Frazier
How do I put this nicely? Washed. Bust. Terrible. No trade value.
The Moncada experiment needs to end, he’s always hurt and doesn’t perform. His contract is not worth his production.
Lance Lynn has an ERA north of 6, Zavala is hitting below .200, Andrus should have been cut weeks ago, and thankfully Clint Frazier was optioned to Triple-A.
Unfortunately, Tim Anderson has been the most disappointing of the bunch. He was an All-Star last year but this year he is hitting .231 and has been subpar defensively.
Anderson deserves an F since his trade value has tanked to virtually zero. The White Sox are better off keeping him around to raise his value before trading him.