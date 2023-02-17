2023 Chicago White Sox St. Patrick's Day hats out now
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style with the 2023 Chicago White Sox St. Patrick's Day Collection by New Era! This limited edition collection of headwear is the perfect way to show your Irish pride while supporting your favorite Major League Baseball team.
The 2023 MLB St. Patrick's Day Collection by New Era features a variety of hats, including the classic 59FIFTY fitted cap, the 9FORTY adjustable cap, and the 39THIRTY stretch-fit cap.
All of the hats are made with premium materials, such as moisture-wicking sweatbands, breathable eyelets, and sturdy brims. They're designed to be both durable and comfortable, so you can wear them all season long.
Each hat features a green and gold color scheme, which is a traditional color combination for St. Patrick's Day. Additionally, the hats feature the official MLB logo, so you can proudly show your allegiance to your team.
The 2023 MLB St. Patrick's Day Collection by New Era is a limited edition collection, so act fast to get your hands on your favorite team's hat. These hats are a must-have for any baseball fan or St. Patrick's Day enthusiast. They make great gifts for friends and family, too!
Pictured above is the classic New Era 59FIFTY. But again, multiple styles are available. So they've got a fit for every fan.
Don't wait. These tend to sell quickly every season. So get your order in if you want a little extra Irish luck in 2023.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.