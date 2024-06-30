2024 Chicago White Sox mid-season players report cards
B: Paul Dejong, Tommy Pham, Jared Shuster
Shuster was one of the pieces of the Aaron Bummer trade, and like Soroka, was a high-upside player. He was the 25th overall pick in 2020 and has been a pleasant surprise so far this season. He has a 3.18 ERA and is only 25. Hopefully, he can keep this up and be a mainstay in the bullpen once the Sox look to start competing in the future.
Paul Dejong and Tommy Pham have been great examples of what we wanted veterans to come in and do this season. Play well enough that they could raise their trade value and be dealt for prospects at the trade deadline.
Dejong is leading the team in home runs with 14 and is second on the team in OPS with .730. A team at the deadline who may need a utility player that could provide instant offense may offer the Sox a decent prospect at the trade deadline for Dejong.
Tommy Pham has also performed admirably for the Sox this year. He came onto the major league roster and was an instant spark plug. The fans always appreciate a guy who squares up with the opposing team’s catcher and shows signs of life even when the team is historically bad.
Hopefully, he could be sent to a contender and play in meaningful games come September and October.
A: Garret Crochet and Erick Fedde
Garret Crochet and Luis Robert are the building blocks of the Chicago White Sox and should not be traded at the deadline.
At the end of the day, a team needs studs and Crochet is one of them. His SO/9 is leading all major league baseball at 12.4 and his WHIP is good for sixth in the MLB at .943. The White Sox' most talented pitcher since Chris Sale, the fan base should hope Jerry Reinsdorf decides to pay Crochet and keep him around for a long time.
Erick Fedde has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball. He joined the White Sox this season after spending a year in Korea and winning the KBO MVP. His 3.23 ERA is good for 24th in the MLB and will likely be dealt to a contender at the trade deadline.
A great signing by Chris Getz, as Fedde will likely land the Sox a decent prospect from a contender looking to stockpile arms for the playoff race.