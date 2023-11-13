3 agonizing free agent destinations Tim Anderson could choose that would haunt White Sox fans
1. Kansas City Royals
It would be tough to see Tim Anderson in a Kansas City Royals jersey.
One of the things that led to Tim Anderson's rise to stardom was the famous bat flip. That came against the Kansas City Royals early in the 2019 MLB season.
Seeing him leave the White Sox to go join that team would be painful to watch. Of all the teams he could choose, that one would be amongst the toughest to see.
The Royals are also not very good and might not be good for a long time so baseball fans won't be seeing Anderson in the playoffs any time soon. That is not ideal.
White Sox fans would also have to deal with seeing Anderson in the division. He'd be back playing against them a whole lot which is not what Chicago wants. Anderson very well may have a bounce back season with a new team and you know he'd torch the White Sox when he plays them.
If he went there, he'd have to be the second baseman full-time as Bobby Witt Jr. is going to be their shortstop for a very long time. Still, we have to hope this doesn't happen.