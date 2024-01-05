3 biggest mistakes that doomed the White Sox in 2023
Not Trading Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox hit the trade deadline hard last year with several trades that seemed to make sense. They got rid of some deadweight on the mound and in return got a little something for the future. Now, I guess you could blame it on the fact that Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams were still in charge at the trade deadline and maybe they had some intentions of bringing shortstop Tim Anderson back in 2024. However, if they didn’t, they really should have traded him knowing he wasn’t going to be on the team this year.
Anderson wasn’t a hot commodity last year, but he could have brought something to the table for the White Sox. Something in return for his services is much better than what they are going to get now and that’s nothing. Of course, teams aren’t necessarily in a rush to try and sign him right now, but he still should have had a return on the trade market in 2023.
Hindsight is 20/20 and you can’t blame the current general manager, Chris Getz, for this one. Chalk it up to a missed opportunity. Unfortunately, the Sox can’t go back and have a do-over.