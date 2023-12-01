3 Braves prospects the White Sox should target in a Dylan Cease trade
The Chicago White Sox should be looking to trade for great young talent.
AJ Smith-Shawver is someone to look for in a Dylan Cease trade
The number one prospect in the Atlanta Braves system is AJ Smith-Shawver. He is a right-handed pitcher who now already has his MLB debut under his belt. He is 21 years old and has an incredibly high ceiling thanks to his high octane fastball and quality stuff across the board.
After a meteoric rise through the Braves' minor league system despite the fact that he only just turned 21 years old, Smith-Shawver played in six games for the Braves last season and five of them were starts. He went 25.1 innings pitched with a 1-0 record, 4.26 ERA, a 1.105 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts.
It has been a nice little run for him as he looks to become a dominant starter in the big leagues. The early signs are good but he has a lot more to prove over time. This is just the kind of player that the White Sox should be targeting in a Cease trade. If they can't get guys like the ones on this list, they should hang up the phone.
Everyone knows Cease would go to a team like the Braves and dominate because they have the resources and data to get the most out of these guys. The White Sox are just hoping for good prospects back and Smith Shawver is a great one.