3 changes we'd make to the 2023 Chicago White Sox before it's too late
With a 6-10 record and a run differential of -23, the 2023 Chicago White Sox are not off to the start that anybody wanted to see from them. While the division rival Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are always threats, the Sox seemed to have a real shot at taking the division by storm this year.
However, things have not gone according to plan. Eloy Jiménez, Oscar Colás, and Elvis Andrus are all off to relatively slow starts on offense while Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech have been eyesores on the mound.
The bullpen has also been a major weakness for the club. Entering the day, the only semi-reliable relief arms are journeyman Keynan Middleton and starter-turned-reliever Jimmy Lambert.
The talent is there for the White Sox, it's just the follow-through that has not met expectations so far. Injuries to Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada certainly don't help matters either.
But, it's important to remember that the regular season is still young. As any baseball fan knows, anything can happen in this game. The White Sox could very easily take this slow start and turn it around and emerge as division winners by the time the end of the year rolls around.
Let's play general manager for a second and determine three changes we'd make to the current White Sox roster.