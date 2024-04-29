3 Chicago White Sox players that deserve more playing time
The Chicago White Sox are a terrible team but they need to start rewarding certain players.
Danny Mendick should continue to get a chance with the White Sox
Danny Mendick didn't really hit the ground running since rejoining the White Sox this season. Tommy Pham was much better out of the gate in his MLB season debut but Mendick deserves a chance.
He was incredible for the Charlotte Knights before being called up. He deserves a chance to get hot at the MLB level.
It isn't like the White Sox are benching some stud to get him some reps in the lineup. He earned his call-up and it is about time they let him see it through.
If these guys continue to play a bit more, you might find the rest of the White Sox season to be a little bit more bearable.
Pedro Grifol is not that good of a manager at all but he has to see the same things from these guys as the team tries to improve their chances of not being the biggest embarrassment in MLB history.