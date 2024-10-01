3 Chicago White Sox players whose futures with the club are up in the air

The Chicago White Sox's miserable season is over. There are players on the team the franchise is certain to move on from this offseason.

There are a few whose future with the team seems cloudy.

Specifically, the White Sox have three players whose futures with the team are up in the air.

Garrett Crochet

He is open to signing an extension. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the unofficial mouthpiece of the White Sox front office, reports the team plans to trade him this offseason.

The last time general manager Chris Getz commented on Crochet's future, he said he was not going to actively shop his ace. However, he also did not say he would not listen to offers.

Chris Getz said today that Garrett Crochet “is not a player we’re actively shopping” but cited rebuilding Sox’ need to “see what the market holds” as they look to improve organization. Re: contract extension, he said Sox “will have those conversations” with Crochet’s camp. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 9, 2024

It makes sense that Getz would rather trade Crochet, considering he was the only player on the roster with an fWAR over two. He proved he could stay healthy during his first full season as a starter. In addition, he still has two years left of club control.

He will come cheap, effective, and left-handed. Most importantly, he is also still relatively young. A contender like the Philadelphia Phillies would love to acquire him on the cheap at the cost of prospects rather than a pile of money.

At the same time, he is still 26, and he would be a long-term anchor for a rotation that has two talented left-handed prospects in Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith who are close to the big leagues. Also, he can be the ace for a rotation that will include Jonathan Cannon, Drew Thorpe, Davis Martin, and Sean Burke next season.

Those five give the Sox a chance to maybe win 60 games next season. Also, having that much pitching depth gives Getz the excuse he needs to trade Crochet.

It is well known the owner loathes to pay pitchers, and since Crochet only has two offseasons of club control left. This offseason means his trade value will be at its highest much like Dylan Cease's was last spring training.

So far the return on that has been very good, so it makes sense to see if another haul of promising impact prospects can be received for Crochet.