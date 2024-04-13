3 Chicago White Sox Players that must step up before the season spirals out of control
Robbie Grossman
Robbie Grossman is here because he’s a veteran and a guy who can be a leader on this team. He’s already starting to step it up at the plate, becoming the White Sox leadoff hitter.
He’s good in the outfield also. Now he just needs to start lending some leadership to this team.
Honestly, when he was signed by the White Sox, it’s firmly believed that he was signed to be a leader. And if he can lead, as well as hit the ball, the White Sox may have found one of their best players of the 2024 season.
Grossman comes into the weekend with an average of .167, with three hits, three runs, and a stolen base. That’s in 18 at-bats (before their first game in the series with the Cincinnati Reds).
He’s picking up the pace. Let’s just hope that the rest of the White Sox will do the same thing.