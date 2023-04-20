3 Chicago White Sox players to get rid of before May
2. Jake Diekman
The Chicago White Sox should have cut Jake Diekman a long time ago.
Rick Hahn's big trade deadline acquisition in 2022, a year in the middle of the competitive window according to him, was Jake Diekman.
They sent Reese McGuire (who was terrible with the White Sox as well) to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Diekman. Since the trade, however, McGuire has been good and Diekman has been bad.
Diekman is amongst the worst left-handed bullpen arms in the league at this point. The White Sox use him way too much as Pedro Grifol seems to love him but he is just not effective with them at all. When he comes into a game, it feels like it is over, and not in a good way.
Diekman should be off the roster as soon as possible. They already DFA'd Jose Ruiz so they should have no problem doing it with Diekman. With Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks coming back soon (we hope), it shouldn't be that hard of a decision.