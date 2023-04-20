3 Chicago White Sox players to get rid of before May
3. Tanner Banks
Tanner Banks should never throw a ball for the Chicago White Sox again.
The Chicago White Sox should firmly be a contender for the division. Who else in the league is actually of that level? The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves amongst others fit that bill.
Absolutely none of them would be using Tanner Banks in any way. Injuries play a part in it but other teams would try different people instead of trotting out the same bad relievers every day. The White Sox should be trying other guys in this role as the season goes along.
By May, Banks should be in the minors again or with another team. This is just unacceptable to see that Rick Hahn paid all of this money for the bullpen and Tanner Banks gets used along with Jake Diekman.
There are other players that deserve an honorable mention but most of the team just grossly underperforms on a daily basis. If they don't figure it out soon, they will be selling off lots of players and thinking about the best possible draft pick for next year instead.