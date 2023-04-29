3 Chicago White Sox players to trade right now and 2 to extend
Trade
2. Gavin Sheets
Gavin Sheets is someone that the Chicago White Sox should trade.
Gavin Sheets is an outstanding power hitter from the left side of the plate. The things that he is able to do from that side is really unlike anything the White Sox have in another player.
Bringing that type of power as a lefty is a rare thing for this White Sox team which is why he probably plays more than he should.
He is a limited outfielder that can really only make the routine plays (and he even makes those look hard sometimes). First base is his natural position and he is blocked there by Andrew Vaughn who is supposed to be much better of a player.
Sheets would thrive in the right situation. A team that uses him as a left handed designated hitter when necessary could really make him an even better player. His hometown Baltimore Orioles feel like the most perfect fit of any team out there.