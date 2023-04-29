3 Chicago White Sox players to trade right now and 2 to extend
Trade
3. Liam Hendriks
Trading Liam Hendriks could lead to an absolute haul for the White Sox.
Liam Hendriks has had a wild ride of an off-season. He fought cancer hard and beat it to become cancer free. It is one of the most amazing stories in sports this year.
The Chicago White Sox will see him pitch for them this year as he has already started to throw in Arizona. It will be a great day when he makes his long anticipated 2023 season debut.
However, it isn't fair to Hendriks to have to work so hard to come back just to play for this horrific team. If a contender like the New York Mets or someone else needs a closer for thier playoff run, the White Sox should do right by him.
It would also help their own organization as a whole because teams would pay big for a closer like that. The White Sox could bring in some nice young prospects with a move like this.