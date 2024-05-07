3 Chicago White Sox players that must be traded before they fall off a cliff
Tommy Pham is worth shipping out as soon as they can find a partner
Tommy Pham joined the White Sox late. He has 10 games under his belt now and he has been mostly incredible in all of them.
The White Sox have been a much more respectable team since his arrival. They are in a few more games with the offense that he's been bringing.
Pham has bounced around a lot in his career. He spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and the Cincinnati Reds. Now he's trying to stick around and play more Major League Baseball.
Right now, Pham is slashing .282/.317.487 with an OPS of .804. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs scored. All of this is in ten games batting mostly in the two-spot. There are plenty of contenders who would take a chance on him given this production.
If a team comes calling, the White Sox should jump on it right away. This might not last so they should take advantage of it.