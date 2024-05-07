3 Chicago White Sox players that must be traded before they fall off a cliff
The Chicago White Sox should consider trading Erick Fedde now
The Chicago White Sox aren't going to have Erick Fedde on the roster when they are ready to start winning again.
He is a 31-year-old starting pitcher who is trying to revive his career after a stint overseas. Whatever he did over there seems to be working for him in MLB as well. Taking 2023 to go do that seems like a win for him.
Right now, he is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.179 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 39.0 innings pitched. His 1.2 WAR leads all Chicago White Sox players.
As we've seen many times throughout the years, pitching is king in the playoffs. Teams that believe that they can win the World Series add a lot of it ahead of the trade deadline and Fedde makes sense for a lot of people.
There are multiple teams out there willing to take a chance. The White Sox need to figure out which among them would give back the best package of prospects.
This all needs to come before he starts to pitch poorly again. His value is very high right now and they could get something for him.