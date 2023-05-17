3 Chicago White Sox players we were wrong about
2. Oscar Colas
Oscar Colas isn't even with the Chicago White Sox at this point in time.
Oscar Colas came into the 2023 season with a lot of hype. He is a very highly touted prospect and he has been even going back to before the White Sox signed him.
Colas was outstanding in spring training. He was so good that it looked like the White Sox might have their answer to the right field position for a long time.
He made the team out of camp and it was a very exciting moment. Unfortunately, he didn't get off to that good of a start once the games started to count.
That got him sent to AAA to keep developing with the Charlotte Knights. Clearly, everyone who thought that he was going to make a huge impact all year were wrong. That doesn't mean that he won't be a good player but we were wrong about him this season.