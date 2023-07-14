3 Chicago White Sox players who could be All-Stars in 2024
2. Andrew Vaughn
Andrew Vaughn is someone that could become an All-Star one day.
Everyone has articulated an opinion on Andrew Vaughn this year. Some argue he's underperforming, while others believe he's having a successful first year as their everyday first baseman.
While Vaughn's slugging numbers aren't where many projected them to be, he's still driving in the most runs out of anyone on the ball club this season.
It's safe to say Vaughn needs some more time to get comfortable in his everyday position but he's still producing significantly when you compare him to his teammates.
Vaughn is only 25 years old, so White Sox fans should remain patient and trust that consistent power numbers are in the future. The White Sox organization believes in Vaughn and rightfully so.
Vaughn has aspects of his game that are all-star-worthy at the moment but the problem is he needs to do it at a consistent rate.
Hopefully in the off-season, he takes a path in the right direction rather than being the first first baseman on the White Sox to fall off early for three decades (Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, and Jose Abreu).