3 Chicago White Sox players who could be All-Stars in 2024
3. Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez may be an All-Star at some point in his MLB career.
If Eloy Jimenez could ever stay healthy for the majority of an MLB season, he has the highest possible chance of becoming the next White Sox All-Star.
2023 has been a great representation of that compared to prior seasons. This is the healthiest Jimenez has been since the 2020 season and his .787 OPS backs that up. In 235 at-bats, he has 12 home runs, 40 runs batted in, and a .472 slugging percentage.
Jimenez is going to be a member of the White Sox for at least the next couple of years and if his health can finally remain constant, the sky is the limit for the 2020 Silver Slugger.
If Jimenez can make an All-Star appearance, there's likely a chance he can make a home run derby appearance as well.
Whether White Sox fans approve or not, Eloy is a part of the club's future. We can only hope that his injury-prone career takes a turn for the ages.