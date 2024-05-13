3 Chicago White Sox players who have stepped up recently
Garrett Crochet
Garrett Crochet has been the best starting pitcher on the team this year, and it's not particularly close. The young pitcher is on pace to be an All-Star and solidify himself as an ace in the process.
Over the last week, Crochet threw six innings of five-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and no runs allowed. The pitcher is allowing an opposing batting average of just .217 and has a WHIP of 0.83.
Crochet has not only been the best White Sox pitcher of the week, but he's been one of the best in the league. On the season, Crochet has an ERA+ of 88, a WHIP under 1.00, and 64 strikeouts to just nine walks. Control had been an issue in the past for Crochet, but with that issue seemingly figured out, Crochet has been unhittable.
It's going to be a tough day for opposing teams when Crochet takes the mound. Now the Sox just need to focus on getting the pitcher more run support.