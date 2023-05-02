3 Chicago White Sox players who need to be better in May
2. Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn has actually had an abysmal start to the White Sox season.
The Chicago White Sox have a pretty shaky rotation right now. Even Dylan Cease would like to have a better start to the season than he's had although he's been fine outside of one bad start.
Lance Lynn is someone that is expected to pitch very well. So far this year, though, he has been absolutely terrible. Some of his starts have actually been unwatchable which is not good news for this team.
If Lance Lynn can't pitch well, the team is going to be in some trouble. You can't just rely on Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito while hoping for a good start for Michael Kopech or Mike Clevinger.
If Lynn doesn't improve his game in May, some tough decisions might be made about this team. It is very important that he has a good month or some not-so-good things are going to go down for the Chicago White Sox in terms of roster management.