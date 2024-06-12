3 Chicago White Sox prospects who should debut sooner than later
Edgar Quero, C
Edgar Quero was the prize of the Lucas Giolito-Reynaldo Lopez swap the Sox initiated with the Los Angeles Angels. The toolsy catcher is looked at as the catcher of the future, and it's easy to see why.
Quero is a switch hitter who can go to opposite field from either side of the plate. The catcher is just an average defender for now, but we know how badly the Sox need offense.
Through 52 games in Birmingham, Quero is slashing .273 /.367/.471 with 10 homers and 42 RBI. The 21-year-old catcher likely needs more time in the minors to develop his framing, but he could be a decent bat as soon as this season.
Even if Quero doesn't debut in 2024, it would not be surprising to see the catcher win the starting job in 2025. With the way Martin Maldonado has struggled in 2024, the team may decide to go with a Quero/Korey Lee platoon after the trade deadline.