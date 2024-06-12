3 Chicago White Sox prospects who should debut sooner than later
Colson Montgomery, IF
Colson Montgomery is the prize of the White Sox farm system. The consensus top prospect in the system should make his debut soon, and he has the upside to transform the White Sox infield.
Montgomery has struggled in AAA this season, slashing .225/.335/.373 in 55 games. Adjusting to major league pitching will likely be a test, but the top prospect should get to test it out in a lost season like 2024.
Montgomery has drawn comparisons to Corey Seager thanks to his strong left-handed swing and big frame for a shortstop. The infielder has impressed at every level of the minors until this point, and has maintained his speed despite adding size.
Montgomery is going to take his lumps as a pro, every prospect does. What better time to let the prospect take those lumps than 2024? With Paul DeJong almost assuredly getting shipped out at the deadline, Montgomery should spend the latter half of the season with the big league club.