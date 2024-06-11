3 Chicago White Sox trade packages with the Baltimore Orioles for Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox can go for quantity in a Luis Robert Jr deal
To Orioles: Luis Robert Jr.
To White Sox: Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad, Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian, Billy Cook
The Baltimore Orioles have every reason to acquire Luis Robert Jr. They already have an argument for the best overall roster in the game.
Adding a guy like this would make it even better. He'd bring so much to the table that Cedric Mullins can't on both sides of the baseball.
The only reason it would be a risk for the Orioles is his injury history. On the flip side, the only reason it would be a risk for the White Sox is the fact that prospects are prospects until they prove they are good MLB players.
Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad are the 19th and 20th-ranked prospects in the world and would look great co-headlining this trade package. Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian, and Billy Cook are also top-30 Orioles prospects looking for a chance to become MLB players.
All of them would certainly have a better (quicker) chance of realizing that dream with the White Sox. It is unclear how the Sox would handle/develop them but they would all boost the organization.
Whenever a star like Luis Robert Jr. is on the trade block, it is hard to gauge what the return for a player like that will be. Until it happens, we will just have to make projections. One clear thing is that the White Sox need to be smart with it.