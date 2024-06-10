3 Chicago White Sox trade packages with the Phillies for Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox may be able to get one super-prospect out of this
To Phillies: Luis Robert Jr.
To White Sox: Andrew Painter, Robert Moore
The Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in Major League Baseball right now and they have been for a few years. They have been in the NLCS in each of the last two seasons and had one World Series appearance.
The only problem is that they didn't win it all in either deep postseason run and they aren't getting any younger. How bad do they want it? Do they want it bad enough to give up their number one prospect?
Andrew Painter is that guy for the Phillies. The RHP is listed as the number 18 prospect in all of baseball and should be a stud at the highest level soon. He is rehabbing from his Tommy John but he should be able to come back and turn into a star.
There is risk involved in Painter no matter which side of the fence you are on in the trade. If you're the White Sox, you could be getting an injured player that never pans out.
If you're the Phillies, you could be trading a future Hall of Famer who had a bad injury early on in his career. It is something to think about.
Robert Moore is a guy that could be a second baseman or a shortstop. He is their number 25 ranked prospect but a guy who could turn into something one day. Right now, he's in AA looking to advance his career. The White Sox may be able to give him a chance.
Painter is the prize in this trade but the Phillies would have to be willing to make a bold move like that. We've certainly seen Dave Dombrowski make moves like this in his career.