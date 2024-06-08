3 Chicago White Sox trade packages with Chicago Cubs for Luis Robert Jr.
The Cubs have good players that the White Sox could use going forward
To Cubs: Luis Robert Jr.
To White Sox: Cade Horton, Fernando Cruz, Michael Busch
The Chicago White Sox are looking for prospects again. It is a sad state of affairs but it is the reality of the situation. If they trade Luis Robert Jr., chances are that they are going to be getting mostly prospects in return.
Cade Horton is the number one prospect in the Cubs’ system. He is a RHP that is close to being ready for MLB action. As of right now, Horton is considered to be the #17 prospect in all of baseball.
Fernando Cruz is a shortstop in the Cubs’ system. He is currently their number eight prospect. The thing is that their number seven guy (Jefferson Rojas) is also a shortstop.
They also have Dansby Swanson on a long-term contract worth a lot of money. That position won’t be opening up for them anytime soon so moving one of their SS prospects might be a good idea.
Michael Busch also comes back to the White Sox in this mock trade. He had a great start to the 2024 season and is currently a big part of the Cubs’ lineup. The White Sox could use a bat like that right now.
Trading Luis Robert Jr. is a move that would really help the White Sox long term.