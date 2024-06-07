Southside Showdown
3 Chicago White Sox trade targets for Braves following Ronald Acuna Jr news

The Chicago White Sox have a few players who can help the Atlanta Braves following the Ronald Acuna Jr. injury.

By Vincent Parise

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
Gavin Sheets might be a lefty that teams consider ahead of the deadline

The Atlanta Braves would love to add a big left-handed bat that can also play in the outfield from time to time. A player like Gavin Sheets makes sense for them in that way. 

Sheets doesn’t have to play every day. He can be a platoon guy based on the opposing starting pitcher because he is a lefty. He can also play in the outfield or play as the designated hitter. 

Like Pham and unlike Robert, this wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade. However, it could be one of those depth trades that works out for a team looking to make a run in the postseason. 

Sheets is having a pretty good season based on his team’s circumstances. He also was very good in his one playoff appearance with the White Sox (2021). A player that has these types of qualities would fit in very well on a championship team looking to replace their star like the Braves. 

