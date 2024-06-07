3 Chicago White Sox trade targets for Braves following Ronald Acuna Jr news
Gavin Sheets might be a lefty that teams consider ahead of the deadline
The Atlanta Braves would love to add a big left-handed bat that can also play in the outfield from time to time. A player like Gavin Sheets makes sense for them in that way.
Sheets doesn’t have to play every day. He can be a platoon guy based on the opposing starting pitcher because he is a lefty. He can also play in the outfield or play as the designated hitter.
Like Pham and unlike Robert, this wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade. However, it could be one of those depth trades that works out for a team looking to make a run in the postseason.
Sheets is having a pretty good season based on his team’s circumstances. He also was very good in his one playoff appearance with the White Sox (2021). A player that has these types of qualities would fit in very well on a championship team looking to replace their star like the Braves.