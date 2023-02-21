3 Chicago White Sox who could be traded before Opening Day
Gavin Sheets
Gavin Sheets could be someone that the White Sox consider trading.
Gavin Sheets is a very good power hitter. He brings a lot as a left-handed hitter and should be in the Major Leagues for a long time. Over the last few years, he has done a tremendous job playing for the Chicago White Sox after coming up from AAA in 2021.
Sheets is the type of player that can play multiple positions but he is a first baseman by trade. Unfortunately, once Oscar Colas becomes the everyday right fielder, Sheets doesn't have a position to play for the team every single day.
Andrew Vaughn is going to be the first baseman and Andrew Benintendi is the new left fielder on the richest contract in team history. As of now, Sheets is a platoon player that will be used in certain situations. Despite this, he deserves everyone's respect for the way that he has grown his game.
Sheets may benefit from a change of scenery. There are plenty of teams out there, even some good ones, that have more playing time available for a guy like Sheets.
If the right offer comes up, don't be surprised if the White Sox give him that kind of opportunity which would also help the team improve their roster with a different need. Until then, however, Sheets is a great player for Chicago to have in their back pocket.