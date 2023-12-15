3 Dodgers prospects for the White Sox go for in a Dylan Cease trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox could make a good Dylan Cease trade.
Michael Busch would be a good prospect for the White Sox to pursue.
Michael Busch is their number two prospect and the number 44 prospect in baseball. He played in 98 minor league games last season in AAA. He slashed .323/.431/.618 for an OPS of 1.049. He had 27 home runs, 90 RBIs, 85 runs scored, and 65 walks. Those are great numbers and it earned him an MLB call-up.
Busch played in 27 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and it went exactly how you'd expect. He didn't do amazing but learning the difference between the MLB and AAA is one of the final stages of development. He will get there.
He slashed .167/.247/.292 with an OPS of .539. He did hit his first two career home runs and earned 7 RBIs, 9 runs scored, and stole one base.
He plays second base, third base, and first base so the versatility is there in terms of defense. The White Sox would welcome that if he came to their organization.
There is certainly going to be more opportunity with a team like the White Sox too if you are a player like Busch. They aren't even close to being as deep as the Dodgers so more MLB playing time is available in Chicago.