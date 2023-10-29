3 former players the White Sox missed the most during latest failed playoff run
2. Dane Dunning
The Chicago White Sox would have loved to have Dane Dunning in 2023.
White Sox pitching was pretty bad in 2023. They had most of their starters and bullpen play poorly which makes them miss some of their former pitchers that had a good year this year.
One of those players is Dane Dunning who had an outstanding year for the Texas Rangers. He had a 3.0 WAR thanks to his 3.70 ERA and all of the great pitching that he supplied his elite team.
Dunning and the Rangers are still playing as the World Series is currently going on. He has been a big part of their team all year long and he provides them with multiple different skills.
Dunning has made starts and comes out of the bullpen for them. The White Sox would have loved to have a guy like that this year.
At the end of the day, he is in a much better spot but it is proof that the White Sox don't do things well. The Rangers did a good job developing him but now White Sox fans miss him.