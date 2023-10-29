3 former players the White Sox missed the most during latest failed playoff run
3. James McCann
The Chicago White Sox could have used James McCann this season.
The Chicago White Sox had some terrible play from their catchers this year. Yasmani Grandal and Seby Zavala were both negative WAR players for them and got a majority of the starts between the two of them.
Neither of them can hit and neither of them was very good on defense which is the most important thing for a catcher. They needed an upgrade in every way and pretty much never got it.
The White Sox could have used old friend James McCann back this year. Looking back, he was missed by the White Sox a lot over the last few years but he was especially missed this year.
McCann wasn't anything special with the Baltimore Orioles but he would have been a serious improvement over what the White Sox had.
Things have slowly started to get worse for everyone since he left. It wasn't until 2023 that he was truly missed though. Hopefully, the White Sox get this fixed soon.