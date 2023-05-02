3 former White Sox failing miserably with their new team
3. Josh Harrison
Josh Harrison is not having much success with his new team in 2023.
Josh Harrison turned out to be a tad bit better than expected in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. He brought the energy and played okay enough to be a decent second baseman.
However, he left the team and is now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies here in 2023 where he is failing miserably. To say he's having a disappointing year would be an understatement just like the two guys previously mentioned.
He has a slash line of .209/.261/.302 with an OPS of .563. He has one home run and five RBIs with four runs scored. His WAR is a not-so-remarkable -0.3.
All three of these guys are failing miserably with their new teams. They all are a combined -1.5 WAR so maybe thier departure wasn't all that bad for the Sox. They don't need any more players on the team not carrying their weight.