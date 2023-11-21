3 former White Sox players to bring back in free-agency
Frankie Montas
There might be some people reading this who may not even realize that Frankie Montas was with the Chicago White Sox. He was signed as an amateur free agent by the Boston Red Sox but he made his way over to the White Sox in the Jake Peavy trade to Boston.
This trade also landed the White Sox Avisail Garcia who played some good ball for the Sox for a few years. This was a three-team trade involving the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.
Montas played in seven games for the White Sox in 2015 and two of those were starts. In those seven appearances, he had a 4.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15.0 innings pitched. The potential was there.
That would be it for him in a White Sox uniform though as he was eventually part of a three-team trade again. He went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deal that the Cincinnati Reds sent Todd Frazier to the White Sox.
Montas never played for the Dodgers though as he made his way to the Oakland A's in another trade and that is where he became a star. He then was with the New York Yankees in the second half of 2022 and all of 2023.
The thing is that Montas missed pretty much the entire 2023 season recovering from shoulder surgery. He pitched in one 1.1 innings in the final week of the season. He had a strikeout and didn't give up a run in this relief appearance. He was also credited with the win for New York.
Now, Montas is looking for a new home and the White Sox would be perfect for him. They need multiple starters and Montas would be a good one for them to consider because of the stuff he can bring to the mound when he is healthy.