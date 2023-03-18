3 former White Sox players we'll be glad are gone and 2 we'll wish stayed
1. Adam Engel
Adam Engel was a good White Sox player but he needed to move on.
We thought after the 2020 season that Adam Engel would become a great player for this team. If he was the fourth outfielder playing the way that he was that year, the depth would be what they need it to be.
Unfortunately, Engel was either hurt or inconsistent for the White Sox in 2021 and 2022. Eventually, it became clear that he wasn't going to get back to that level that he was once at.
There was even a point where he played Gold Glove-caliber defense despite his offensive struggles. It got to the point, however, where he wasn't even playing defense at that level anymore.
Now, he has moved on to the San Diego Padres. With Andrew Benintendi and Oscar Colas coming to the White Sox, they can use Eloy Jimenez from time to time as the fourth outfielder. Those are all obviously better options than Engel.