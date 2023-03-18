3 former White Sox players we'll be glad are gone and 2 we'll wish stayed
3 players that the White Sox won't miss in 2023
3. Josh Harrison
Josh Harrison wasn't what the Chicago White Sox needed anymore.
Josh Harrison was the second baseman for the 2022 White Sox most of the time. He was okay in his role but Elvis Andrus coming back this year is going to make it so that nobody misses Harrison.
He is going to play for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 so he should be a part of a very good team. It was fun at times with Harrison but it was clear that the White Sox could do better.
We can only hope that Harrison isn't missed because that will mean that both Elvis Andrus and Tim Anderson are having good years.