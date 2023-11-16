3 free agent catchers who the White Sox need to target this offseason
Mitch Garver
Out of everyone that the Chicago White Sox could add to the position of catcher in 2024, Mitch Garver might be the top choice. Entering his age-33 season, he is a tad on the older side of things now but he is still great. If they are trying to win now, Garver is the guy to get.
He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins. There, he was a great player and he also got to know the AL Central well. That would be a good thing if he were to come to the White Sox.
Garver was incredible with the Twins. He slashed .256/.341/.494 with an OPS of .835. In 309 games played with them, he hit 54 home runs and had 154 RBIs. All of that production made him a valuable offensive asset, especially for a catcher.
Over the last two years, however, he spent his time with the Texas Rangers. His path to the Rangers was via a trade. Minnesota sent him to Texas in exchange for Ronny Hernandez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That turned out to be a great trade for Garver and the Rangers.
Yes, he is now a World Series champion after a fantastic 2023 season. He was just what Texas needed as a backstop to help them get that ultimate prize.
His regular season was outstanding. Garver slashed .270/.370/.500 for an OPS of .870. He hit 19 home runs, had 50 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. All of this and his 2.1 WAR came in 87 games so you know he was very good.
If Garver plays a full season with the Twins, he ends up having a WAR over four based on how he played in his 87 games.
He even had an RBI hit in game five of the World Series which helped his team clinch their first-ever title. It was a great year for him and now he is looking to sign a new contract. The White Sox should be all over a player like that.