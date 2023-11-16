3 free agent catchers who the White Sox need to target this offseason
Victor Caratini
The Chicago White Sox do have themselves a few good options for free-agent catchers this off-season. Yasmani Grandal might have taught them not to hand out these crazy contracts but that doesn't mean they should let two rookies handle it either.
One that they might like is Victor Caratini. He knows Chicago well as he spent the first four seasons with the Chicago Cubs where he had some good times. He wasn't a World Series champion with them in 2016 but he came in the year after and was a part of some really good teams.
Since leaving the Cubs, he had a cup of coffee with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. Outside of his one-year stint in southern California, he seems to like the mid-west. He should come join the other team in this region near Chicago and Milwaukee.
In 2023, Caratini was good with the NL Central champion Brewers. He played in 62 games and had a slash of .259/.327/.383 for an OPS of .711. He hit seven home runs, had 25 RBIs, and added in 23 runs scored. If he played more games with a team like the White Sox, those numbers would be even better.
Caratini is one of the better defenders and pitch framers in all of Major League Baseball. According to Statcast, he is borderline elite (89th percentile) in terms of pitch-framing which is one of the best marks in the league. White Sox pitchers would benefit from adding him just as much as the offense (if not more).
None of these guys are going to come in and save the day by themselves but they could be part of a really good off-season for Chris Getz if he is smart. It is hard to win without a good catcher and these three are good catchers.